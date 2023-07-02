Joe Biden, this Friday at the White House. Associated Press/LaPresse Evan Vucci (APN)

“This court is not normal.” The president of the United States, Joe Biden, had just been asked if he considered the Supreme Court to be a corrupt court and Biden did not go that far. During this week, he has shown his indignation at the three sentences with which the conservative supermajority of the Supreme Court has continued the conservative revolution that it embarked on last year with the sentences on abortion, firearms and the fight against change climate, among others. A defiant Biden, moreover, seeks a way to face the court and circumvent the decisions of the judges with alternative measures, although it is not easy to counteract their effect.

The president appeared on Thursday to criticize the sentence that eliminates racial positive discrimination in access to the university and commissioned the Department of Education for new admission guidelines to achieve more inclusive and diverse campuses. “We cannot allow this decision to be the last word,” he said. On Friday he stood up again against the sentence that annulled the partial forgiveness of the student debt and announced that he will use another legal route to re-approve that removal: “Today’s decision has closed a path. Now we are going to follow another. I will never stop fighting for you,” he said.

In his speech, Biden attacked the Republicans again and again, whom he accused of “taking away hope” from millions of students after having benefited from million-dollar withdrawals from pandemic loans. “The hypocrisy is staggering,” he continued, “they just couldn’t stomach the idea of ​​providing relief to working and middle-class Americans.”

The conservative revolution of the Supreme Court will mark American politics for years. The Democrats hope that the history of the 2022 legislative elections will be repeated, when the abortion ruling caused a reaction that served to mobilize their electorate. The new decisions of the Supreme Court may allow Biden to mobilize the anger of Latino, black and young voters before a 2024 re-election that appears complicated.

Until this week, the judicial course seemed calm. Several unanimous decisions and others in which some conservative judges had joined forces with the progressives gave the image of a court that was somewhat more focused and willing to reach consensus. In key decisions, the ultra-conservative Clarence Thomas had been outvoted more times than the progressive judges. It was a mirage. The course has closed with a swerve to the right without complexes and with bitter cross words between the conservative and progressive sectors of the court, in what has sometimes seemed something personal, as in the case of the cross attacks between the two members blacks on the court, Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The three sentences this week that have divided the court into two ideological blocks have been that of positive discrimination (which some progressives and some lawyers fear will have an echo beyond the university and affect the diversity and inclusion policies of companies ), the one that voids the forgiveness of $10,000 to $20,000 of most student loans and the one that granted a web designer a “license to discriminate” against gay couples, as Ben Olinsky, vice president of the Center for American Progress, describes it .

culture battles

This latest case reflects the kind of culture battles the court’s conservative majority is willing to wage. No same-sex couple had asked the designer for a website for their wedding. She didn’t even do wedding websites. It was all a custom-made case promoted by an ultra-conservative group to win a battle against the LGTBI community.

Before the final firefight, in several high-profile cases, conservative and progressive judges had joined forces to reject the most extreme claims brought before the court by Republicans and conservative groups. Together they validated immigration deportation policies of the Biden Government. They also rejected an aggressive Alabama electoral map that hurt the black vote. And they also turned a deaf ear to an even more aggressive Trumpist electoral theory, the doctrine of the independent state legislature, which threatened to undermine the foundations of democracy by leaving the electoral rules and decisions handed down by their parliaments unchecked by state courts. Conservatives and progressives together also backed a Native American child welfare law in a dispute over adoption.

In addition, there was unanimity in other important decisions, such as the one that maintained the shielding of social networks due to the content published by their users or the one that supported (if it does not suppose an excessive burden for the company) the religious rights of a delivery man who does not want to work on Sundays for their faith.

It has been the last three sentences that have reminded us that the conservative majority – achieved with some dirty tricks from the Republicans thanks to the three appointments of Donald Trump during his term – is there to stay. Since Richard Nixon, no president has been able to appoint so many Supreme Court justices. Despite the fact that the Republicans have only won the popular vote in one presidential election since 1992 (those of 2004 with George W. Bush), the Supreme Court has six conservative judges for three progressives.

“After a decades-long, special interest-funded effort to reshape the federal judiciary, the fanatical Trump right has captured the Supreme Court and pursued dangerous, regressive policies they could never get at the ballot box,” Chuck said this week. Schumer, Democratic Majority Leader in the Senateas Trump and Republicans celebrated each controversial sentence.

The court is relatively young (the oldest Conservative justices are Clarence Thomas, 75, and Samuel Alito, 73) and the seats are for life. Some Democratic congressmen have proposed expanding their membership or limit mandates, but Biden has neither a majority to approve it nor the desire to do so. He considers that it would only serve to further politicize justice.

Progressive female judges have raised their voices in private votes. “In all respects, the Court today exceeds its proper and limited role,” Elena Kagan wrote of the college loan ruling. The decision “rolls back decades of precedents and transcendental progress,” said Sonia Sotomayor about affirmative action. “It is wrong, profoundly wrong,” the three progressive judges argued about the web designer’s ruling.

“I think the court has misinterpreted the Constitution,” Biden said this Friday in an intervention that surprised experts such as Noah Rosenblum, an associate professor at the NYU School of Law. “It is a very direct confrontation with the Court, much more than after Dobbs [la sentencia del aborto]. something wild”, argues Rosenblum.

Scandalous trips for judges The Supreme Court has not been in the news this judicial year only because of its controversial sentences, but also because several scandals have called into question the ethical credibility of some of its magistrates. Newspaper revelations have shown that two conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, have received undisclosed invitations and lavish gifts from large Republican donors. ProPublica revealed that Thomas has benefited for 20 years with his wife, Victoria Ginni Thomas, from luxury hotel stays, private plane flights and cruises thanks to the generosity of his billionaire friend Harlan Crow, a real estate magnate and prominent Republican donor. In Alito’s case, he flew to Alaska for a fishing trip on a private plane in 2008 that belonged to a fund manager who repeatedly litigated before the Supreme Court. Alito did not abstain and alleges ignorance. In May, Chief Justice John Roberts said, without offering specific details, that the Court could do more to “adhere to the highest standards” of ethical conduct. Democrats called in Congress for more regulation and transparency. ”This Supreme Court captured by the MAGA movement [por el lema de Trump]he feels free to accept lavish gifts and vacations from his powerful and great friends, while they refuse to help ordinary Americans, ”chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, denounced this Friday.

