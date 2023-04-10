The President of the United States, Joe Biden, knows that all the cameras are pointing at Donald Trump right now. This is not the time to announce that he will run for re-election in 2024, although he has been insisting for months that this is his idea. He has repeated it on numerous occasions, the last one in an interview broadcast on the US television network NBC this Monday. “I plan to run… but we’re not ready to announce it yet,” Biden said in an interview on the show. Today before the Easter Egg Party at the White House.

The statement is in line with others that the president has made. After the midterm legislative elections on November 8, they asked him about it and he answered the question in the plural and looking at his wife, Jill Biden: “Our intention is to present ourselves again.” He then said that he would take a few days off and that he would leave the announcement for this year, but for now he has not found the right time.

Biden appeared to use last February’s State of the Union address as an apparent springboard to his re-election bid. He insisted over and over again that the job had to be “finished,” but what he did was mostly show off the accomplishments of the first half of his term. A few days earlier, at a Democratic National Committee event in Philadelphia, attendees chanted: “Four more years!” And after the speech he visited Wisconsin, one of the decisive states, and Florida, the territory of both Donald Trump and his likely Republican alternative, Governor Ron DeSantis, in two days.

Recently, the first lady has insisted on the idea that Biden has not yet finished the job for which he was elected, but the announcement is delayed. Once the presentation to the campaign is made official, a whole series of legal considerations come into play, which Biden has mentioned on occasion, but above all, the president awaits a moment when he can monopolize the limelight.

The last few weeks have been marked by the historic indictment of Donald Trump for the Stormy Daniels case and by his appearance in court to hear the charges against him. Trump has cornered the spotlight on the Republican side and improved in the polls as the overwhelming primary favorite for his party.

Biden has chosen to stay in the background and continue to do his job. Democrats see him as having a good chance of beating Trump again if the two are rivals in 2024, even if his popularity is low.

Age is a factor to take into account. Biden, who became the first octogenarian president of the United States in November, would assume a second term at the age of 82 and finish it at 86, something unprecedented in the country. Age has already emerged as a prominent issue in the 2020 campaign. Much attention was paid to the choice of the vice-presidential candidacy, as a potential replacement for 2024. However, the popularity of Kamala Harris is still lower by far than Biden’s.

