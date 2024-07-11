If all goes well, at Thursday’s press conference, 81-year-old US President Joe Biden will be able to prove that he is capable of giving a press conference. What does not seem so easy is that answering questions from journalists for a while without reading the answers on a screen will serve to convince American citizens that he is fit to face a hypothetical second four-year term as president. However, it has been Biden’s own campaign that has presented the occasion as a momentous moment. The risk, of course, is that this kind of live televised cognitive ability test goes wrong. In that case, the pressure to withdraw would be unbearable.

Biden has answered a few questions in brief joint appearances for visiting foreign leaders. However, he has not held a full-fledged press conference since November 2022, when he appeared at the White House after the midterm elections. The Democratic Party achieved a better-than-expected result and Biden proclaimed: “It was a good day for democracy and for the United States.” At that time, the president had not yet decided whether he would run for re-election.

This Thursday he will appear at the Washington convention center where the NATO summit is being held this week. Biden is proud of the leadership he has exercised in the Atlantic Alliance in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the context, Biden will have to face questions that have nothing to do with foreign policy, but with the growing political, media and financial pressures for him to throw in the towel and give up running for reelection.

The US president and his team had built a dam to contain doubts about his age, physical condition and mental acuity. Medical reports, gestures, jokes, connivance and a limited exposure to improvisation had served as a dam. With the disastrous CNN debate in Atlanta on June 27 against Donald Trump, huge cracks have opened in that dam which, at times, seems about to burst into the air.

Biden has tried to plug the leaks, but new cracks are appearing all the time. For the media, reporting on the possible replacement of the candidate-president has become a news priority. That in itself does not help. Neither does the aggressive position adopted by the leading progressive newspaper, The New York Times, against Biden, with two editorials calling for him to resign, dozens of opinion pieces in the same vein and hundreds of pieces of information dwelling on the crisis, sometimes even forcing its interpretation excessively.

Joe Biden with allies and partners before dinner at the White House on the occasion of the NATO summit, this Wednesday. Ken Cedeno (REUTERS)

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

The president received one of the most devastating blows in the form of an article in these two weeks of crisis from the New York newspaper on Wednesday. George Clooney, the Hollywood star who had shown so much admiration for the president, decided to turn his back on him. Friendly fire. “I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As vice president and as president. I consider him a friend and I believe in him. I believe in his character. I believe in his morals. In the last four years, he has won many of the battles he has faced. But the only battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can,” wrote the actor..

“I co-hosted the largest fundraiser ever held in support of a Democratic candidate, for President Biden’s re-election,” Clooney recalled, according to whom the Joe Biden he was with three weeks ago was not the same as in 2010 or 2020. “He was the same man we all saw in the debate,” he concluded. “The leaders of our party have to stop telling us that 51 million people did not see what we simply saw,” he added. “Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024,” he concluded in his request for withdrawal.

First senator against

That is a recurring argument. The image Biden left in the debate is not going to disappear because he gives an interview without any major blunders or holds a press conference at the NATO summit. “We cannot ignore President Biden’s disastrous performance in the debate. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions that have been raised since that night,” he wrote on Wednesday in a statement. an article in The Washington Post, Peter Welch, the first senator from his party to openly ask him to withdraw from the race for re-election.

“I understand why President Biden wants to run. He saved us once from Donald Trump and he wants to do it again. But he needs to rethink whether he is the best candidate to do it. In my view, he is not,” Welch continues. “The national conversation is about President Biden’s age and ability. Only he can change that.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, was a somewhat confused participant in the national conversation about Biden’s abilities on Wednesday. In a television interview, she praised Biden, but left him with the message that he must decide soon whether to run or withdraw: “It is up to the president to decide whether he is going to run. We all encourage him to make that decision. Because time is of the essence.” How? But if he has already said that he has decided and that he is running, the presenter rebuked him. “I want him to do what he decides to do,” Pelosi insisted, and it is not clear whether she did not understand or whether she understood too well.

Welch is the first senator to openly call for Biden to step down. Until now, members of the House of Representatives have done so, in a list that continues to grow and which was joined on Wednesday by Pat Ryan of New York and Earl Blumenauer of Oregon. Only a dozen — out of a total of more than 200 representatives — have openly expressed their opposition to Biden’s candidacy. It is assumed that many others prefer not to publicly speak out against the president. At the same time, many have shown their firm support.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre has had to answer questions about whether Biden has Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or any kind of cognitive impairment. The White House has denied that the Cabinet is considering removing Biden for incapacity. The president has a theoretical date with Donald Trump for a new debate on September 10, but the Republican is busy picking at the wound: “Tonight, I officially offer Joe the opportunity to redeem himself in front of the whole world,” he said on Tuesday at a rally in Doral (Florida). “Let’s have another debate this week so that sleepy Joe Biden can show everyone that he has what it takes to be president, but this time it will be man to man, without moderators, without restrictions,” he added.

Biden himself pointed to the NATO summit as a moment to demonstrate his ability. “I guess a good way to judge me is now that we have the NATO summit here in the United States next week. Come listen. See what they say,” he said in an interview last week.

Biden toasts NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday. Ting Shen / POOL (EFE)

In that interview, he was asked if he would be willing to undergo independent neurological testing to certify his mental acuity. “I have a cognitive test every day,” he replied, referring to the tasks he faces as president. “Every day I have tests. Everything I do. I’m not just campaigning, I’m running the world. It sounds like hyperbole, but we are the essential nation in the world.”

This Thursday, he has several of those tests. The president faces a press conference in which he cannot allow any stumble, neither physically nor dialectically. It is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Washington time (11:30 p.m. in mainland Spain). He will arrive after a day of packed agenda, after two work sessions of the NATO summit, a bilateral one with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and an event also in support of Ukraine.

The president told governors a few days ago that he wanted to limit events beyond 8 p.m. to get a better night’s sleep. On Wednesday, however, he broke the rule when he received the heads of state and government of the countries participating in the NATO summit at the White House. Biden, a self-declared teetotaler, even dared to toast with a Roederer Estate Brut Rosé, a sparkling wine from Mendocino (California). On Thursday, it will be seen whether the late night will pay off.