US President Biden and his family spotted sunbathing on a public beach

US President Joe Biden was spotted in the company of his loved ones on a public beach in Delaware. He sat on a sun lounger, read a book, drank soda and sunbathed, taking off his T-shirt. About it informs Daily Mail.

It is noted that the American leader spent time with his wife Jill and 22-year-old granddaughter Finnegan, the daughter of Hunter’s son. According to the publication, the presidential family sunbathed under the close supervision of the secret service. And before Biden took his sun lounger, all vacationers were checked with a metal detector.

The video posted on the network shows that at first the 80-year-old politician was reading, after which he decided to sunbathe and pulled out a sun lounger from the shade. Judging by the footage, the head of state is moving rather slowly, barely keeping up with his granddaughter.