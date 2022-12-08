White House press secretary Jean-Pierre leaves briefing room after arguing with reporter

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre interrupted the briefing and left the room after an argument with a reporter. This is reported RIA News.

It is clarified that such a reaction followed after one of the journalists asked “why is it so difficult to give an opportunity to ask a question about the US-African countries summit.” The media representative attempted to explain the importance of the topic he had raised, but was interrupted by the presidential press secretary, who replied that “it’s not difficult.”

After that, the reporter again asked to be allowed to ask a question. “But you won’t let me answer,” Jean-Pierre objected. The journalist, in turn, noted that he had not yet had time to ask. “I tried, you didn’t let me, so your colleagues will ask a question. I literally just tried to answer your question, you didn’t let me,” Biden’s spokeswoman said. In response, the journalist again asked to be given the opportunity to ask a question, but Jean-Pierre said goodbye and left the briefing room.

Previously, the press secretary repeatedly entered into discussions with media representatives. So, in November, Jean-Pierre argued with journalists after a question addressed to Anthony Fauch, the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States, who participated in the briefing. The reporter asked what he had done to investigate the origin of COVID-19.