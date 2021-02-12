“I will destroy you”, would have declared in particular TJ Ducklo to that Politico reporter, Tara Palmeri, according to the account of the incident made by “Vanity Fair”.

He was part of Joe Biden’s campaign team. A spokesperson for the US president was suspended for a week on Friday February 12 after threatening a journalist and making sexist remarks during a telephone conversation. “I will destroy you”, would have declared in particular TJ Ducklo to that Politico reporter, Tara Palmeri, according to the account of the incident made by Vanity Fair.

The latter had contacted him to question him about his intimate relationship with another journalist, Alexi McCammond of the Axios site, and the ethical questions that this could raise. “TJ Ducklo apologized to the reporter with whom he had a heated conversation regarding his personal life”, reacted Jen Psaki, spokesperson for the US executive. “He is the first to admit that his behavior was not up to the standards set by the president”, she added.

The same day he arrived at the White House, Joe Biden publicly warned his teams that he would not tolerate any slippage. “I’m not kidding when I say this: if you work with me and hear you treating a colleague with disrespect, or being contemptuous, I promise I will fire you right away.”, he had launched.

Asked during his daily press briefing on the gap between this presidential promise and the relatively lenient sanction – a week of suspension – decided against his deputy, Jen Psaki dodged. “It won’t happen again. And it won’t be tolerated in the White House.”, she replied.