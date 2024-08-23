White House: Joe Biden held a phone conversation with Zelensky

US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. This reported White House Press Service.

The American leader congratulated Zelensky on the upcoming Independence Day of Ukraine, celebrated on August 24. During the conversation, he expressed “America’s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.” “Day after day, they defended the values ​​that unite people in both our countries and around the world, including independence,” Biden emphasized.

Biden also spoke about the contents of the new military aid package for Ukraine.

Earlier, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Jim Risch accused Joe Biden of being afraid to reveal his strategy on Ukraine. He added that those who advocate for supporting Kyiv “are not doing so blindly.”