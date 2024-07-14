White House: Biden Holds Phone Call With Trump

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the White House reported. TASS.

Details of the conversation were not provided. Biden also called Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Bob Dandoy, the mayor of Butler, where the assassination attempt on the former president took place.

Earlier, Biden said that he could not yet call the shooting of Trump an assassination attempt. The White House owner noted that the incident should be thoroughly investigated.

According to the Daily Caller news portal, Biden’s first reaction to the shooting of Trump came only an hour and a half after the incident.

Trump was shot while speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The politician himself suffered an ear injury and was immediately taken to a medical facility from the rally. The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents.