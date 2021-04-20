US President Joe Biden spoke to George Floyd’s family following the verdict on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murdering an African American. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the White House.

Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke with the deceased’s brother. During the conversation, the American leader said that nothing could fix everything, however, at least a fair verdict was passed in this case. Also, the head of state talked with Governor of Minnesota Tim Waltz. It is noted that soon Biden and Harris will make an appeal in connection with the George Floyd case.

Earlier, a jury in a Minneapolis court found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of murder. The ex-policeman faces up to 40 years in prison. It is expected that his verdict will be announced in eight weeks.

46-year-old African American George Floyd was arrested on May 25, 2020 near a grocery store in Minneapolis. It is alleged that he allegedly paid with a fake check. Law enforcers dragged him out of the car and laid him on the asphalt. Chauvin roughly crushed Floyd with his knee, and he, without resisting, began to complain that he had nothing to breathe. The arrested person soon died. Four police officers were fired after the incident. On April 9, 2021, during the court proceedings, pulmonologist Martin Tobin confirmed that the death was caused by Chauvin’s actions.

Police actions caused massive pogroms in the United States in the summer of 2020. Protesters blamed police for Floyd’s death, and also spoke of unfair treatment of blacks in the country.