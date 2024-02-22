US President Joe Biden again spoke insultingly about Putin

US President Joe Biden again spoke rudely to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. His words are quoted by the White House journalist pool.

At a private event in San Francisco, speaking to donors as part of a fundraiser for the election campaign, Biden insulted the Russian leader, in particular, calling him “crazy.”

Biden blames Putin for nuclear threat

It is noted that the US President used the phrase crazy SOB (“crazy son of a bitch”) in relation to Putin. He said this in the context of a hypothetical nuclear threat. “We have crazy sons of bitches like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden said.

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

This is not the first time Biden has insulted the Russian president. Previously, he had called Putin a “dictator,” a “deadly dictator,” a “bandit,” as well as a “butcher” and a “war criminal.”

Putin responded to Biden's insults by wishing him health

Vladimir Putin earlier reacted to the statements of the American president.

As for the statement of my American colleague, we really, as he said, know each other personally. What would I answer him? I would tell him: “Be healthy!” I wish him good health Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He also responded to Biden’s words with the saying “those who call you what they call you are called that.” “And this is no coincidence, this is not just a children’s saying and joke. The psychological meaning is very deep in this: we always see our own qualities in another person and think that he is the same as us,” the president explained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Photo: Alexander Kazakov / Sputnik / Kremlin / Reuters

Insults against Putin commented and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. In his statement, he noted that Moscow respects the rules of decency and does not talk about the fact that some people have clear signs of dementia and are on the path to senility. He also emphasized, apparently referring to Biden’s problems, that “no one remembers the grandfathers who fall on the plane steps,” forget the way to the office and go “somewhere into the bushes.” “This is a matter of culture and education,” Medvedev concluded.

In turn, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Biden’s statements are “very bad” and indicate that he “definitely does not want to improve relations with our country.”