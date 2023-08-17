US President Joe Biden spoke in whispers about the economic achievements. This was reported by the newspaper on August 16 The Daily Mail.

As noted by the publication, during a meeting at the White House, Biden, talking about the success of his economic policy, said that his course was called “Bidenomics” by The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, but expressed uncertainty that the publications at that time used the word in a positive way.

“But you know what? It works,” Biden said in a whisper, leaning into the microphone with a smile.

The newspaper called the whispers of the American president creepy. It is specified that Biden used it to demonstrate the success of climate and tax legislation against the backdrop of wildfires in Hawaii.

At the same time, readers of the newspaper reacted critically to another non-standard behavior of the US president.

“Probably the same voice he talks to young girls,” wrote a user with the nickname Fred.

Taofledermaus noted that Biden lives in the other world. User SorcererPrince wrote that this is the whisper of a predator.

“He’s as disgusting as the people pulling his strings,” Living the Jean wrote.

WashingtonHgtsJohn stressed that Biden is “getting weirder and weirder.”

On the eve of Biden, during a public speech at an electrical engineering company in the city of Milwaukee, he distorted the facts of his biography, in particular about his birth and the education of his father.

On August 8, the American president misspoke and called the Grand Canyon one of the nine wonders of the world. After that, he clarified that the Grand Canyon is not one of the nine, but one of the seven wonders of the world. However, the Grand Canyon is also not on the list of seven wonders of the world.

During a visit to Maine, Biden played up his gaffe when he forgot to sign the US manufacturing executive order he was speaking about. The President went to shake hands with those present, when the assistant caught up with him in the hall and reminded him of the signature under the document he was talking about.

80-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, his health regularly becomes a matter of discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes lead many Americans to question his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding the plane.