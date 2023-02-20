Biden said that he came to Kyiv to confirm the commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden spoke about the purpose of his visit to Kyiv. He stated that he had come to reaffirm his commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine. The words of the head of the American state are published on website White House.

“Today I am in Kyiv to meet with the President [Украины Владимиром] Zelensky and reaffirm our unwavering and unwavering commitment to democracy, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Biden said.

He also indicated that he had discussed economic, humanitarian and military support for the country with the President of Ukraine. This visit by Biden was the first since the beginning of the Russian special operation.

During his trip to Kyiv, the American leader also announced a new $500 million military aid package for Kyiv. It should include artillery ammunition, air defense systems, anti-tank systems and other weapons.