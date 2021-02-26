US President Joe Biden spoke about the ownership of the Crimean Peninsula. About it it says in a statement by the head of state released by the White House.

The document notes that it was published “in connection with the anniversary of the Russian invasion” of Ukraine. “On this gloomy date, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine,” the statement said.

According to the American leader, Russia violated international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor seven years ago. Biden pointed out that Washington “has not recognized and will never recognize the proposed annexation of the peninsula by Russia.” “We will, together with Ukraine, oppose the aggressive actions of Russia,” the document says.

The President added that the United States will continue to work to bring Moscow “to justice for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine.” He also stressed that Washington supports everyone who strives for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for their country.

Earlier it became known that Biden will make a decision on building relations with Russia after the completion of an assessment by American intelligence of a number of steps that Moscow has taken in recent years.

Prior to that, it was reported that Russia had sent requests to the Biden administration to organize the first contacts and hoped for “pragmatic cooperation.”

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.