US President Joe Biden believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has lost control of Ukraine. He expressed this opinion in an interview with a journalist. PBS Judy Woodruff February 8th.

“Look, Putin can’t handle it. He has already lost Ukraine,” Biden is convinced.

Thus, he answered the correspondent’s question about how long the American side intends to support Ukraine.

In addition, Biden mentioned that he was able to unite the countries that are members of NATO, prevent the collapse of the alliance and push it to take decisive action during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

During the same conversation, the American president said that he had threatened Chinese leader Xi Jinping with the cessation of Western investment for supporting the Russian special operation. During a telephone conversation that took place in the summer, Biden reminded the head of China that about 600 companies left Russia due to sanctions. The owner of the White House stressed: “this is not a threat, just an observation.”

Despite Biden’s statements, Russian troops regularly achieve success in various areas of the special operation in the Donbass.

So, on February 8, the former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, said that the military from the Russian Federation was taking control of all the dominant heights in the north of the region. He noted that this creates favorable conditions for the further advancement of Russian forces forward.

A day earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian military had liberated seven settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. Soledar, Kleshcheevka, Podgornoye, Krasnopolye, Blagodatnoye, Lobkovoe and Nikolaevka were taken under control. The head of the defense department also noted that despite the unprecedented military assistance from the West, the enemy is suffering significant losses.

In addition, on February 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the West, led by the United States of America, would not be able to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. He said that a consensus of elites has formed in the White House that would like a similar outcome, but this will not happen.

Prior to this, on January 27, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon and retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor stressed that neither the United States nor other Western countries are ready for an all-out war with Russia, both at the regional and global levels.

Another American politician, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Jeffrey Young noted on January 12 that the Russian Federation is winning a landslide victory in the fight against NATO in Ukraine. He also expressed confidence that Russia would win this conflict anyway.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

