US President Joe Biden included in the list of areas of cooperation with Russia the fight against climate change and issues of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. This was announced on Monday, June 28, by the press service of the White House.

At the same time, commenting on the differences in the Russian-American dialogue, Biden announced his intention to give a mirror response to potential “cyberattacks and interference in the United States economy” by Moscow.

“I made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that relations with America should be stable and predictable, we should be able to cooperate where we have interests – on nuclear nonproliferation and climate change,” he quotes TASS the statement of the head of the US government, voiced during the event of the National Committee of the US Democratic Party.

On June 16, a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden took place in Geneva. Following the talks, the leaders adopted a joint statement on strategic stability, and also agreed to continue consultations on the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3).

On June 21, US State Department spokesman Ned Price announced preparations for contacts between Moscow and Washington on arms control. According to him, the parties intend to discuss further steps on nuclear arms control and other strategic topics.

On the same day, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Washington would continue its dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability in the coming weeks. According to her, the implementation of the agreements reached by the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, will be at the level of the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the countries and below.