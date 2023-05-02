The measures taken against the First Republican Bank can ensure the safety of the US banking system. This was stated by US President Joe Biden on Monday, May 1, speaking at an event for small businesses.

“Regulators have taken steps to facilitate the sale of First Republic Bank and ensure that all savers are protected and taxpayers are not on the hook. These actions are designed to ensure the safety of the banking system, which includes protection throughout the country of small businesses that need to pay salaries to employees, ”he quotes CNN.

Joe Biden urged Congress to provide U.S. financial regulators with the means to hold all bank executives accountable, as well as increase oversight of large and regional banks.

On April 26, First Republic Bank shares fell by almost a quarter after the financial institution announced a massive outflow of deposits. According to director Neil Holland, this process was triggered by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

If in the fourth quarter of 2022, the bank’s deposits amounted to $176.43 billion, now they have decreased to $104.47 billion, even taking into account that the credit institution received additional assistance of $30 billion from Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Earlier, on April 16, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in an interview with CNN, said that the measures taken by the US authorities in response to the SVB bankruptcy reduced the outflow of funds from the banking system and stabilized the situation. She added that she does not yet see anything dramatic that could affect the outlook for the US economy.