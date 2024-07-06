Biden says Democratic congressional leaders will ask him to stay in the race

US President Joe Biden expressed confidence that Democratic leaders in Congress will never ask him to leave the election race. He said this https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/exhausted-bad-episode-biden-doubles-debate-explanations-abc/story?id=111695168″ target=”_blank”>in an interview with ABC News.

He flatly rejected the possibility that his party colleagues would ask him to give up the fight and make way for another candidate. “They won’t do it,” the 81-year-old politician said.

Biden previously said that he intends to continue the election campaign because he is confident in his ability to defeat Donald Trump. At the same time, he considered the debates that were a failure for him to be an insignificant fact.