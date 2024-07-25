“The best way forward is to pass the baton to a new generation. This is the best way to unite our nation.” Joe Biden, President of the United States, addresses the nation from the Oval Office with a message after renouncing his candidacy for the November 5 elections.

Biden, his voice still marked by Covid, speaks for 11 minutes. He claims the results achieved, he does not hide his bitterness for the resignation that deprives him of the chance to obtain the second mandate. He praises Kamala Harris – who will challenge Donald Trump for the White House – but in the end does not provide a real and detailed explanation behind his decision. No reference to his health conditions or to the criticisms related to his ability to face the electoral campaign.

“I am stepping down to defend democracy”

“There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There is also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices, and that time and place is now,” he says.Defending democracy is more important than any title. I draw strength and joy from working for the American people. But this sacred trust is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your future. It’s about ‘We the People,'” the president says. “The great thing about America is that kings and dictators don’t rule here. The people do. History is in your hands. Power is in your hands.. The idea of ​​America is in your hands.”

“I have the utmost respect for this position but I love my country more. It has been the honor of my life to serve as your president,” he says. “But the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think is more important than any title,” he says.

“I deserved a second term”

“I believe that my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for the future of America deserve a second term. But nothing can stand in the way of protecting our democracynot even personal ambition,” he says. In his term, “we came together as Americans, we did it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more confident. Today, we have the strongest economy in the world, creating nearly 16 million new jobs, a record. Wages are rising, inflation continues to fall. We are rebuilding the nation“.

“Dear Americans, It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years. Nowhere else on Earth could a stuttering kid from a humble background from Scranton, Pennsylvania, Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States. But here I am. That is what is so special about America. We are a nation of promise and possibility, of dreamers and doers, ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things.”

“America’s future at stake in this election. Harris is tough and capable”

Biden Turns On Upcoming Elections, Calls Out Kamala Harris – who will take up his legacy with the Democratic nomination – and without explicitly naming Donald Trump. “In a few months, the people will choose the future of America. I have made my choice. I want to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris: she is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She has been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country,” says the president.

“Now the choice is yours, the American people. America will have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hatred, between unity and division. We have to decide: do we still believe in honesty, in decency, in respect? In freedom, justice and democracy? In this moment, we can see those we disagree with not as enemies, but as fellow Americans,” he says with emotion.

“I believe I know the answers to these questions because I know you, the American people, and I know we are a great nation because we are good people. When you elected me to this office, I promised to always be honest with you, to tell you the truth. The truth is bigger than any of us. We must unite to protect it,” he says.

Goals for the next six months

Biden will finish his term. “The next six months are going to be about my job as president. “I will continue to lower costs for hardworking families, and grow our economy. I will continue to defend our personal freedoms and our civil rights.from the right to vote to the right to choose. I will continue to speak out against hate extremism, to make clear that there is no place, no place in America, for political violence, for any violence. Ever,” he says.

“I will continue to work to end the war in Gaza, to bring all the hostages home, to ensure peace and security in the Middle East and to end this war. We will continue to build a coalition of proud nations to prevent Putin from taking control of Ukraine.. We will keep NATO stronger, more powerful and more united than at any time in our history,” he added, referring to foreign policy challenges.