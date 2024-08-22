The conversation that addressed recent US proposals also included the participation of Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip. The content of the conversation was not released.

“President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ceasefire agreement and hostage release, as well as diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.”White House spokeswoman Emilie Simons said in a publication on X (ex-twitter).

The conversation, held by telephone on Wednesday (August 21, 2024), also included the participation of Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the spokesperson’s statement. Biden

Prior to the call, there were talks by other government officials to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended a trip to the Middle East on Tuesday (August 20) that aimed to present a proposal to the parties that would meet the demands of both sides. However, the agreements did not move forward due to disagreements.

According to the ReutersHamas wants the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops not only from the Gaza Strip but also from the Philadelphia Corridor, which is a 14.5 km long stretch of land along the southern border near Egypt.

While Israel wants to maintain control of the corridor and destroy several tunnels that run beneath it, according to the Israeli government the region is being used to smuggle weapons to militant groups in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel will insist on achieving all its objectives for the war as defined by the Security Cabinet, including ensuring that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel’s security. This requires securing the southern border.”Netanyahu’s office said.