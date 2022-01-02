US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, January 2, during a telephone conversation, discussed measures to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. About this in a written statement reported White House Press Secretary Jane Psaki.

During the conversation, the owner of the White House expressed his adherence to the principle of “nothing about you without you” in relation to Kiev, and also announced Washington’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition, the head of the White House noted that the United States, its allies and partners will give a decisive response in the event of an aggravation of the situation on the border of Ukraine.

Biden also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk agreements within the Normandy format.

At the end of the conversation, the leaders of the two states discussed upcoming contacts with Russia in the field of security and approved diplomatic efforts through NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The telephone conversation between the American and Ukrainian leaders took place on January 2.

On December 31, Zelensky noted that he expects to coordinate common steps “in the name of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe” during his conversation with Biden.

Late in the evening of December 30, telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden took place, they lasted 50 minutes. The dialogue was preceded by a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders, as stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

As the aide to the Russian leader, Yuri Ushakov, said, Putin made several calls to convey to his American counterpart the idea that Russia would seek security guarantees, just as any other country, including the United States, would do.

Russian-American talks on strategic stability and security issues will take place on January 10. Thereafter, on January 12, the issue of European security and the situation in Ukraine will be discussed at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and on January 13 with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).