UIn his first speech to Congress, S President Joe Biden took an optimistic view of the future and promoted his reform plans. “America is on the move again,” said Biden to MPs and senators on the eve of his 100th day in the presidency. The USA would have to invest massively in infrastructure, research and education in order to defend its international leadership role.

“The rest of the world is not waiting for us,” said Biden, calling on the opposition Republicans to work with him on his plans for a gigantic infrastructure package. “We can’t be so busy competing with each other that we forget about competing with the rest of the world for the 21st century.”

His “American job plan” called infrastructure package with a volume of around two trillion dollars (1.7 trillion euros) will make the United States fit for the future, “create millions of well-paid jobs” and at the same time make an important contribution to the fight against climate change afford, said Biden. The president assured him that he was open to proposals from the Republicans that met resistance. “But doing nothing is not an option”.

Higher taxes for the rich

Biden also promoted his new reform proposal for an “American Family Plan”. The $ 1.8 trillion package provides more funding for preschool and higher education and tax breaks for families. This is to be financed by higher taxes for the rich. The rich would have to “pay their fair share,” said Biden in his one-hour speech to Congress.

Biden also advocated extensive police reform following the violent death of African American George Floyd less than a year ago and tightening gun law following a series of firearm attacks in recent months.

“Nation in Crisis” after Trump

Biden had succeeded Republican Donald Trump in the White House on January 20. In his speech, the 78-year-old said he had inherited “a nation in crisis”. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the civil war. “

The President was referring to the corona pandemic, the historic economic crisis it triggered with millions of unemployed and the attack by radical Trump supporters on the Capitol on January 6th. “America’s house was on fire 100 days ago,” said Biden. Now the USA are ready to “take off” again: “We are working again, dreaming again, rediscovering, leading the world again”

In his speech, Biden referred to successes in the fight against the corona pandemic. Since the beginning of his tenure, 220 million vaccine doses have been injected, and more than half of the adults have already received at least one vaccine dose. Biden spoke of one of the “greatest logistical achievements” in US history.

America’s presidents traditionally address Congress annually. From the second year in office, the address will be referred to as the State of the Union Address.

Biden’s speech took place under special conditions due to the Corona crisis. Only around 200 members of parliament, senators, members of the government and other guests were invited. Usually around 1,600 guests gather for speeches by the President in Congress. After storming the Capitol in January, strict safety precautions also apply.

Two women behind Biden were a historic premiere: Vice President Kamala Harris in her role as Senate President and the Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi. The two congress leaders traditionally sit behind the president when he gives his speech in the Capitol. This is the first time that two women have held this post.