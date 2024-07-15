Biden slams Republican vice presidential nominee Vance
US President Joe Biden has spoken critically of Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee James David Vance. He said this wrote on social network X.
“As for J.D. Vance, he talks a lot about the working class. But now he and Trump want to raise taxes on the middle class while pushing tax cuts for the rich,” the current president said. Biden promised to prevent the Trump-Vance couple from coming to power and called on his supporters to fund his election campaign.
On the evening of July 16, Trump announced that he had nominated 39-year-old Ohio Senator Vance for vice president, noting that he made his choice “after much thought and consideration of the incredible talents of many other candidates.”
