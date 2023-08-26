US President Biden slams Trump’s prison photo as ‘handsome guy’

US President Joe Biden praised the prison photo of his predecessor Donald Trump with the words “handsome guy”. This is reported RIA News.

The former head of the White House became the first American leader to have such a picture.

Biden noted that he had seen the photo on TV. “Nice guy, great guy,” he said.

Earlier, Donald Trump Jr., the son of the ex-president of the United States, put up for sale a merch with a prison photo of his father.

On August 24, Trump flew to Atlanta to surrender to local authorities as part of a case of interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The politician was released on $200,000 bail pending trial. Trump was in prison for about 20 minutes, after which his cortege went to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.