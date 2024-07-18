Biden slams Elon Musk for supporting Trump and trying to ‘buy the election’

US President Joe Biden has criticized billionaire Elon Musk, accusing him of trying to “buy the election.” This is reported by RIA News.

Biden turned to Musk. “I’m tired of Elon Musk and his rich friends trying to buy elections,” he criticized him. Biden attached a link to a website for donations to Democrats, illustrated with a photo of Trump and Musk and a call to “defeat” the former president.

Musk has repeatedly made it clear that he will vote for Republican Trump in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Musk called US President Joe Biden a “dark puppet” of the media and activists. The businessman commented on a post on a social network, where the American leader was accused of being “controlled by the media and the revolutionary activist class.”