At dawn, after 15 hours of debate that lasted until dawn, the Democrats used the short parliamentary majority they have this Friday to approve the reconciliation law that will allow the passage of the economic rescue package worth 1.9 billion dollars, promised during the campaign.

Thus ended the negotiations that the president opened on Monday with a group of moderate Republicans whom he received in the Oval Office to fulfill his promise of unity and bipartisanship, but which did not represent a serious beginning by countering a much smaller package. The $ 600 billion they were proposing was just a third of what Joe Biden thinks he needs to keep the economy afloat until the pandemic is under control.

“The risk here is to fall short, not go overboard,” he explained this Friday when addressing the nation. The economic data confirm the urgency. According to December employment, revised downwards, the United States lost jobs despite the Christmas season, and in January it added just 49,000 jobs, barely scratching the 22 million lost last spring when the pandemic paralyzed the economy, and of those who have only recovered half. The labor deficit is now worse than it was in the Great Depression that followed the 1929 crash.

The new president draws from these lessons, aware that the lack of aid to local governments then prolonged the hemorrhage of job losses for five years, but also from his experience as vice president of Barack Obama. Then he himself led the long and tedious negotiations with the opposition in search of a bipartisan consensus, which in the end did not serve to incorporate any Republican vote but caused Obama to lose the precious time of his majority in the Senate.

“If I have to choose between helping Americans who are suffering so much now, or getting into a quagmire of long negotiations and accepting a law that would not measure up to this crisis, the answer is easy,” Biden concluded.

800 disparate amendments



Still, he has had to lower his aspirations to gain his own party consensus, in which conservative Democrats like Joe Manchin are closer to the Republicans than to the progressive wing of his party. The long debate served to vote more than 800 disparate amendments as a group that, to the disappointment of many, were not intended to improve the vaccination campaign or offer aid to companies, but to prevent undocumented immigrants from accessing them, for example, or reduce the income limit to receive them.

These are changes yet to be specified that the new president is willing to accept, as long as the check received by the successful Americans does not fall below $ 1,400 per person. Congressional Speaker Nancy Pelosi estimates that it will take two weeks for the lower house to pass this budget bill, and then senators will have a new opportunity to join the effort to help Americans.