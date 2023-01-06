The president of the United States, Joe Biden, intervenes at the White House in an act on the second anniversary of the assault on the Capitol. MANDEL NGAN (AFP)

Two years ago, the lies spouted by President Donald Trump about the 2020 election fueled the anger of the mob that stormed the Capitol the day Congress was supposed to certify Joe Biden’s victory. The current president has taken advantage of the second anniversary of those events to praise democracy from the White House. “America is a land of law and not chaos, a nation of peace and not violence,” he has proclaimed.

Biden made the defense of democracy one of the axes of his campaign in the legislative elections on November 8 and managed to make the message sink in with the voters. Election deniers, including some who rallied his supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have been defeated in key battles. But the president has called for the storming of the Capitol to serve as a reminder that even in the United States democracy should not be taken for granted.

“As I have said, we are facing a turning point in our nation’s history. January 6 should serve as a reminder that nothing is guaranteed about our democracy. Remember what you learned in college, in high school, that each generation has to earn it, defend it, protect it,” Biden said.

The assailants, he has said, were targeting elected officials “for the purpose of trying to overthrow the will of the people and prevent the peaceful transfer of power, all fueled by lies about the 2020 elections.” “But on this day two years ago, our democracy stood because we the people, as the Constitution refers to us, did not cower. We the people endure. We the people prevailed”, he added.

In the act in which he delivered his words, Biden presented the first presidential medals of his term to relatives of the victims of the assault and to the police officers who defended the Capitol, noting that they were the line of defense of democracy.

While the House of Representatives met to try to unblock the election of a new speaker, The President of the United States has launched a message against political violence. “Defending and protecting our democracy also means that, despite our differences of opinion, we must say clearly, with a united voice, that there is no place, zero, zero, zero, in America for voter intimidation, zero, ever. for political violence. Quite to the contrary, the notion of democracy in America is that it is a land of law and not of chaos. A nation of peace and not of violence. We are not a land of kings and dictators, autocrats and extremists; we are a nation of ‘we the people’ who must harden our resistance, renew our faith and strengthen our cause”, he concluded.

Before, in another act at the gates of the Capitol, some congressmen have also paid tribute to the victims of the assault. The one who was president of the House of Representatives on January 6, 2021 has released a message recalling the assault. “Two years ago today, our nation watched in horror as a terrorist mob stormed the Capitol grounds in a violent attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power,” Pelosi said. “What was a day of unimaginable horror was also a moment of extraordinary heroism, as brave law enforcement officers stood up to insurgents to protect the Capitol. We are eternally grateful to these heroes, and we continue to pray for the fallen, the bereaved and their families”, he added.

