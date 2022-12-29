Biden signed the US budget for fiscal year 2023, taking into account assistance to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed the country’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year. About this he announced on your Twitter.

He clarified that the budget included a number of initiatives, including the allocation of “critical assistance to Ukraine” in the amount of $45 billion. In addition, Biden approved funding for medical research, the allocation of funds for security, health care, disaster relief and the fight against violence against women. Biden’s order will allow the federal government to spend $1.7 trillion by the end of September 2023.

On December 23, Biden signed the country’s new defense budget for 2023, with a total government appropriation of $847.3 billion. Of these, six billion will be directed to the “containment” of Russia in Europe.