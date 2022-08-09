Biden signs the Chip Act: 52 billion to fight China and Taiwan dependence on semiconductors

The president of the United States Joe Biden signed the “Chip and Science Act “ that makes available $ 52 billion in subsidies to revive semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Chip manufacturing is the basis for many products, from the most modern automobiles to hi-tech. Biden’s choice is understandable: China’s military maneuvers around the island of Taiwan could result in a naval blockade with consequent impossibility for Taipei to send chips. Currently, Taiwan manages over 50% of the world market.

Biden assured that this investment would help him United States to win “economic competition in the 21st century”. Demand for semiconductors exploded during the pandemic Covidcausing global shortages further exacerbated in recent months by the closure of Chinese factories due to new ones lockdown.



Subscribe to the newsletter

