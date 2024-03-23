Today, Saturday, US President Joe Biden signed the federal budget law after it was approved by Congress, which would avoid government paralysis.

The law allows federal agencies to continue operating until next September.

“The funding law, which I just signed, keeps the government running, invests in the American people, and strengthens our economy and national security,” Biden said in a statement.

In the early morning hours today, Saturday, the Senate voted on a funding law worth 1,200 billion US dollars after it was approved by the House of Representatives.

After hours of intense negotiations with Republicans, Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, announced from the Senate headquarters, “It was not easy, but our perseverance tonight paid off.”

He added, before final approval of the text, “It is good for the American people that we have reached a bipartisan agreement to accomplish the mission.”