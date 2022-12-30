US President Joe Biden signed the new budget law, which includes additional billions in aid to Ukraine. The total budget approved by the House and Senate is $1.7 trillion. About half of the budget signed by Biden yesterday, about $858 billion, was allocated to defense expenditures, including $45 billion allocated to help Ukraine.

The approval of the budget law is a success for the Democratic Party, led by Biden. The budget includes slightly more support for Ukraine than the president originally requested from the House and Senate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed an enthusiastic speech to the US Congress, last Wednesday, to request more support for his country. The aid allocated to Ukraine includes about $9 billion in military support, and about $16 billion in economic and humanitarian aid. Moreover, $12 billion will be used to update the US Army’s ammunition stocks after sending weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Another $7 billion has been earmarked for additional expenditures for US forces in Europe.