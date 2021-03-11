On the same day that marks one year since the beginning of the confinement by the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, President Joe Biden signed the stimulus plan for 1.9 trillion dollars that Congress approved on Wednesday. This signature confirms the first great legislative victory of the Government of Biden.

Commemorating the first anniversary of the confinement decreed in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden signed this Thursday, March 11, the third stimulus plan against the pandemic in the United States. This plan, approved yesterday by Congress, It consists of $ 1.9 trillion and gives Biden his first major legislative victory.

“This landmark legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving the people, the workers, the middle-class people a chance to get ahead,” Biden said at the ratification ceremony in the House’s Oval Office. White.

The enrolled bill arrived last night – so @POTUS is signing it today – we want to move as fast as possible. We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with Congressional leaders! https://t.co/4Z1N9WQroN – Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) March 11, 2021

Initially, the signing was scheduled for Friday, but White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said he was ahead of Thursday after the new law reached the White House on Wednesday night after being approved by The congress.

The president will give a televised speech tonight on the occasion of the anniversary of the confinement in which he announced that he will detail the details of the new stage of the government’s plan to respond to the pandemic but will also review what the nation has faced in recent years. 12 months.

He also announced a tour throughout the country over the next few days to explain the details of the aid package to the population. The president’s next destinations for that mission include Pennsylvania, on March 16, and Atlanta, where he will arrive three days later.

Direct payments to citizens will start this weekend

The aid package turned into law contemplates 400,000 million dollars for direct payments of 1,400 dollars to citizens with lower incomes, 350,000 million in aid to state and local governments and greater financing for the distribution of vaccines against Covid-19 , among other points.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Thursday that direct payments will begin to be disbursed this weekend. “People will start to see direct deposits into their bank accounts this weekend,” said Psaki, who indicated that payments will continue to be made over the next few weeks.

The country is one of the most affected by the pandemic globally and where more people have died from the disease. In total 530,000 people have lost their lives due to this ailment. However, vaccination plans continue to advance, 10% of the population has already been immunized.

Biden campaigned on the promise of curbing the coronavirus pandemic more effectively than his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. Despite the government moving forward with an ambitious vaccination plan, the Democrat has urged citizens to continue to abide by safety regulations.

With Reuters and EFE