The outgoing president of the United States, Joe Biden, granted this Monday several preventive pardons in favor of a series of senior officials in his Administration to whom the president-elect, Donald Trump had threatened to judge when he returned to the White House for his decisions during the exercise of his duties.

This was announced by President Biden in a statement released by the White House in which he affirms that he uses his authority under the US Constitution for these pardons, although he stressed that “they should not be confused with a recognition” that they have committed any crime.

Among the winners is Mark Milley, former US Chief of Staff and responsible for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, which facilitated the lightning advance of the Taliban and their return to power. However, Biden has highlighted his leadership and has stressed that his work served to “strengthen” US alliances.

Additionally, Biden has granted clemency to Anthony Fauci, who served as White House medical advisor with Trump and during the early stages of the Biden Administration, which coincided with one of the worst moments of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the president has highlighted Fauci's role during this stage and has stated that the country "is safer and healthier thanks to him."









Along with Milley and Fauci, the president has granted preventive pardon to members of Congress and staff who made up the House of Representatives committee that investigated the assault on the Capitol in January 2021 by Trump acolytes. Biden has celebrated that the committee “accomplished its mission with integrity and commitment” despite obstacles from those who “perpetrated” the attack.

One of the most notable figures on that committee was its vice president Liz Cheney, daughter of the former vice president during the George W. Bush Administration, Dick Cheney, and who in recent years has shown his rejection of Trump and even voted in favor of his impeachment. President Biden recognized Cheney’s work and Committee Chairman Bennie Thompsonwith the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second highest civilian distinction in the country.

Biden has asserted that the United States is a nation that “depends on dedicated and selfless public servants,” but that in cases such as those granted pardons “have been threatened with criminal proceedings” for their management in the exercise of their functions, alluding to Trump’s warnings that he would pursue legal proceedings against him.

«These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the subject of unjustified and politically motivated processes,” Biden said to justify one of his last decisions as president of the United States before being succeeded by Trump starting this Monday.

“I believe in the rule of law and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will end up prevailing over politics,” added Biden, who regretted the “unfounded and politically motivated” investigations that these people who “could suffer” “They have done nothing wrong, and in fact, they have done the right thing.”