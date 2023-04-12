The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed this Monday (10) a law that puts an end to the national emergency of the pandemic approved before by the House of Representatives of the country, the White House informed. The measure immediately ends one of two emergency declarations issued by former President Donald Trump in 2020 that allowed the federal government to allocate resources to support local government efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden’s signature gives the green light to the legislation, which was passed on Jan. 31 by the House, under Republican control since the beginning of the year. Biden’s management initially opposed the bill, arguing that, if passed, it would create “huge chaos and uncertainty in the US health care system.” At the time, Biden declared to the press that “the Covid emergency will end when the Supreme Court puts an end to it”. The Republican initiative forced the executive to bring forward its plans by one month for the specific purpose of the national emergency.

One of the interests of the Democratic Party government, converging with the Republicans, is the end of Norma 42 (or “Title 42”), a controversial health ordinance that allows the immediate removal of migrants at the border, under the justification of containing the pandemic. The Democratic government has kept May 11 as the date it plans to lift the immigration restriction.

Now, two policies are already discontinued: one that increased health coverage for low-income people, and the government’s purchase of vaccines and treatments (such as Paxlovid) against Covid by the government, which has not yet exhausted its stock.

Three separate emergency declarations

The first public health emergency was declared in January 2020 by then-secretary of health Alex Azar. The measure had the effect of making some legal requirements more flexible to facilitate the start of work to contain Covid outbreaks.

A month later, Azar edited another emergency measure that authorized the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, equivalent to Anvisa) to grant emergency authorizations for use of vaccines and drugs against the new disease. There is still no date for the end of this statement. In the opinion of experts such as Vinay Prasad, a physician and professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, there has been abuse of these emergency authorizations such as the trampling of strict medical protocols in approving the bivalent dose before it was tested in humans. Pharmaceuticals Pfizer and Moderna are already moving to approve their products under normal rules, outside the scope of the state of emergency.

Finally, in March 2020, Donald Trump issued a third declaration of a national emergency that allowed the federal government to mobilize resources beyond public health boundaries. One of the measures was to extend deadlines for the end of health plan coverage for workers who leave their jobs. It was this statement that ended this Monday (10).

One of the effects of the public health emergency is that it has facilitated access to medicines through telemedicine, including opioids. These drugs, both prescribed (OxyContin) and illegally sold through trafficking with connections in Mexico (fentanyl), caused 75% of a wave of overdoses in the country, reaching nearly 100,000 deaths in 2020, according to the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC). It was a 30% increase compared to 2019. Federal agencies have already proposed new rules to restrict prescriptions of medicines from a distance.

The article featured information from the EFE Agency.