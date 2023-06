How did you feel about the content of this article?

Joe Biden signed the law that avoided unprecedented default in the US. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed this Saturday (3) the law that suspends the country’s public debt limit until January 1, 2025. With that, he put an end to weeks of fear about what could be the first default of American history.

“Just signed a bipartisan budget deal that prevents first default, while reducing the deficit, protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and fulfilling our obligation to our veterans,” Trump wrote on Twitter. American.

The US Congress approved the proposal last week after much negotiation. In the Senate, home to a small majority of the Democratic Party (51 of the 100 seats, counting the independents who vote in favor of the government), the measure had 63 votes in favor and 36 against.

For several weeks, the Democrats and the Republican opposition traded accusations as the stalemate continued.

Republicans accused the US government of overspending, while Democrats pointed out that the opposition’s goal was to generate attrition to harm Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

In another Twitter post, Joe Biden highlighted the agreement that led to the passage of the law. “As I said in my inaugural address: without unity there is no peace – only bitterness and fury.” He added that the budget deal “represents what happens when we join forces”.

At the end of May, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had said that if the law was not approved, there would not be enough resources to meet all government obligations by June 5.