Bill passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate; determines that States must recognize the union

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed this Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) the bill which protects same-sex marriage.

The text was approved in the US Senate on November 30 by 61 votes in favor and 36 against. The proposal also passed the US House with 258 votes in favor and 169 against. Both houses had bipartisan support, that is, from Democrats and Republicans.

The measure, called Marriage Respect Law, guarantees federal protection for same-sex marriage. The new regulation stipulates that US states must recognize unions made in other states and prevents local authorities from denying the validity of a marriage based on sex, race or ethnicity.

The bill also overturns the Defense of Marriage Act, which considered only heterosexual unions to be marriage.

In a speech this Tuesday (Dec. 13), Biden said that the US Congress had to take an initiative because a “Extreme Supreme Court” withdrew a right “important” for millions of Americans. The leader referred to the overthrow of access to abortion in the US.

“America is taking a vital step toward equality, freedom, and justice, not just for some, but for all. To create a nation with decency, dignity. And love is recognized, honored and protected.”said Biden.

The bill, introduced in July by the U.S. House, was spurred by the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down abortion protections by overturning case law. roe vs. wade🇧🇷 At the time, Judge Clarence Thomas said that the pretext for abortion rights was similar to that of same-sex marriage.

The decision mobilized Democrat and Republican deputies to discuss other constitutional guarantees that could be threatened. As in the case of abortion, marriage between persons of the same sex was until then ensured by jurisprudence, the Obergefell vs. Hodges.

WHAT WAS THE “OBERGEFELL VS. HODGES”

James Obergefell and John Arthur James had the desire to marry after John was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a terminal illness. However, they lived in Ohio, one of the US states that banned same-sex marriage. Because of this, the couple decided, in July 2013, to exchange vows in Maryland, a state where marriage was allowed.

Upon returning home, James and John filed a lawsuit in Ohio to have their marriage formally recognized. About 3 months after the wedding, John died from complications caused by the disease. On his death certificate, his marital status was identified as “single” rather than “married”.

James and John weren’t the only ones affected by the ban. Other couples in Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee had the same problem. In seeking justice, the district courts of each State issued decisions favorable to the recognition of the couple’s union. However, the sentences were appealed and reversed in the so-called Courts of Appeal (Court of Appealsin English).

The cases then moved on to the United States Supreme Court. On June 26, 2015, the judges ruled by 5 votes in favor and 4 against that all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and insular areas should allow, without restriction, same-sex marriage and recognize marriages made in another State.



James Obergefell (left) with his attorney, Al Gerhardstein (right), after the 2015 Supreme Court decision

The decision was based on the concept established by the 14th amendment of the US Constitution, which deals with the rights of citizenship and the equal protection of all before the law.

But there are differences between the formation of the current Supreme Court and that of 2015. Of the 9 justices that formed the court that year, 5 were conservative. Another 4 were liberals. In the decision, Justice Anthony Kennedy voted alongside the Liberals Ruth Bader GinsburgStephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The 2022 lineup has 6 conservative justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, appointed by former President Donald Trump. Only 3 are liberal, Ketanji Brown Jackson being the most recent. The judge, appointed by President Joe Biden, took inauguration on June 30.