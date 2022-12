How did you feel about this article?

US President Joe Biden escorts US Vice President Kamala Harris during the ceremony. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed on Tuesday (13) a law that allows same-sex marriage in the country. The legislation is a reaction to the administration’s fears that the US Supreme Court would ban same-sex marriage, just as it overturned Roe v. Wade about abortion.

In a party atmosphere for the Democrats, the ratification of the law took place in a ceremony on the lawn of the White House, in an event that had 3,000 participants. At the start of the ceremony, singer Sam Smith performed the song “Stay With Me”, while Cyndi Lauper performed “True Colors”, an anthem for the gay community.

Washington (USA), 12/13/2022.- US singer Cyndi Lauper performs during a ceremony in which US President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 December 2022. The Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex marriage and interracial marriage. (United States) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS 🇧🇷 EFE

The signing of the law took place at the end of the event. In enacting the bill, Biden said it was a “crucial step towards equality, freedom and justice, not just for some, but for all.”

“Deciding who to marry is one of the most personal decisions anyone can make,” said the Democrat.

The law was passed by the US Congress last week. Also passing the House of Representatives by 258 votes to 169 against, the bipartisan legislation also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.” After months of negotiations, the Senate passed the bill last week with 12 Republican votes. With the signature, the legislation comes into force automatically.