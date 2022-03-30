After more than a hundred years of delays in the Legislative, the president of the United States Joe Biden sealed with his signature the approval of the so-called Law against the lynchings of Emmett Till. The regulation, which establishes this type of aggression as a hate crime and a federal crime, bears the name of the African-American teenager who died in those conditions in 1955, in Mississippi. It was one of the moments that marked the fight for civil rights.

The new law allows this type of assault to be prosecuted as a crime when there is a conspiracy to execute it and it leads to serious bodily injury and even death, according to Democratic representative Bobby Rush, one of the proponents of the initiative in Congress.

The regulations establish a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and fines.

"No federal law expressly prohibited lynching. None. Until today."



The United States has reached this moment after the Senate approved the then bill unanimously in 2019. And on March 7, the House of Representatives endorsed it with 422 votes in favor, three against and eight abstentions.

But the road to its approval was long. Congress first considered anti-lynching legislation more than 120 years ago. In 1900 it was first proposed by North Carolina Representative George Henry White, the only member of the Legislature of African descent at the time.

The US press highlights that in total there were about 200 attempts to approve it.

“Racial hatred is not an old problem, it is a persistent problem”

After sealing the new law with his signature, on Tuesday, March 29, at the White House, Biden recognized the struggle to achieve regulations on this matter and spoke about how lynchings were used to terrorize and intimidate Afro citizens in the country. .

“The lynching was pure terror to impose the lie that not everyone belongs to the United States and that not everyone is created equal (…) Racial hatred is not an old problem, it is a persistent problem, hate never goes away. He just hides,” Biden said.

During the confirmation of the new measure, the president was accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman of African and Asian origin to hold that position and who also supported the law during her time as a senator.

“Today we are gathered to resolve pending issues (…) to recognize the horror and this part of our history, to affirm unequivocally that lynching is and has always been a hate crime and to make it clear that the federal government can now prosecute these crimes as such,” Harris said.

Between 1877 and 1950 alone, more than 4,400 African-Americans died as a result of this kind of aggression, the majority in the south of the nation, the president assured.

A heinous crime drove the law since 1955

Although there were multiple previous attempts, the crime against a teenager in the summer of 1955 prompted the legislative project that now bears his name.

Emmett Till, 14, had traveled from his Chicago home to Mississippi to visit relatives when some alleged he whistled at a white woman.

The young man was kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head. A large metal fan was tied around his neck with barbed wire and his body was thrown into a river. Her mother, Mamie Till, insisted that her son’s coffin be open during the funeral to show the brutality the minor had suffered.

Two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother JW Milam, were charged but acquitted by a white male jury. Both individuals later confessed their responsibility in the kidnapping and murder of Till.

