The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed his first three decrees on Wednesday, including the mandatory use of a mask in federal buildings, and has ordered the reinstatement of the WHO, with Dr. Anthony Fauci as head of his delegation. These decisions show some of his priorities and his intention to reverse various actions of Donald Trump.

«I have considered that with the state in which the nation is, there is no time to lose. We will work immediately, “said Biden when he appeared for the first time in the Oval Office, stressing to journalists that” this will be the first of the many commitments that we are going to have here.

In addition to the mandatory use of a mask in state-owned facilities, Biden has signed a decree aimed at guaranteeing racial equality and another for the United States to return to the Paris Agreement, a process that will last at least 30 days.

“Some of the executive actions that I am going to sign will help change the course of the COVID-19 crisis and combat climate change in ways that we have not done so far,” he added, calling his first steps as US president as ” starting points »to fulfill the promises made in the electoral campaign.

In total, there are 17 executive orders that Biden plans to sign on his first day in charge of the White House, nine of which revoke some of the measures decreed by his predecessor in office.

In addition to stopping the United States’ departure from the World Health Organization (WHO), it has appointed Dr. Anthony Fauci as head of the US delegation to that body.

In economic matters, neither of the two texts awaiting signature will disrupt the plans envisaged by the previous Administration, that is, the extension until March 31 of the national moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, and student loans until September 30.

Cancel a project valued at 8,000 million dollars



Among the firms that will defeat Donald Trump’s claims is the one that cancels a megaproject valued at 8,000 million dollars for the expansion of the Keystone XL pipeline, of almost 2,000 kilometers, and with which it was intended to transport some 830,000 barrels of oil daily between the Canadian province of Alberta and the state of Nebraska.

In addition, the new president of the United States has ordered to review and reverse at least a hundred measures decreed by Trump related to the environment, as part of his promises to promote cleaner energy policies.

The construction of the wall with Mexico stops



In terms of immigration policies, Biden will stop some previous legislation, such as the construction of the wall on the southern border with Mexico, the expansion of the immigration law signed by Trump, and restrictions on the entry into the United States of citizens with passports from up to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Although it will not reverse any law promoted during the Donald Trump Administration, it will strengthen what is known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), with which people who arrived in the United States in an irregular situation when they were children they can later opt for their regularization; and will extend the postponement of deportations of Liberian citizens in distress until June 2022.

It will also reaffirm the census of people in an irregular situation so that they can be taken into account at the time of the redistribution of seats in the House of Representatives, something that since 2019, Donald Trump tried to change to obtain better representation in Congress.