Yesterday, Friday, US President Joe Biden signed the US defense policy bill into law, with a record spending level of $886 billion annually for military spending and policies such as aid to Ukraine and confronting China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act legislation last week. The Democratic-controlled US Senate approved the legislation with a strong bipartisan majority of 87 votes to 13, while the House of Representatives voted in favor of it by 310 votes to 118.

The bill, one of the few major pieces of legislation Congress passes each year, regulates everything from pay increases for active-duty soldiers and the purchase of ships and aircraft to policies such as support for foreign partners like Taiwan.

The law calls for an increase in soldiers' salaries by 5.2 percent and an increase in the country's total national security budget by about three percent to $886 billion. He also lists some Chinese battery companies that he says are not eligible for Defense Department procurement.

The bill expands one measure to assist Ukraine, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, through the end of 2026, approving $300 million for the program in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and the following year.

However, this number is small compared to the $61 billion that Biden has asked Congress to approve to aid Kiev.

Republicans refused to approve aid to Ukraine without Democrats agreeing to a significant tightening of immigration law.