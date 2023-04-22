By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday directing all federal agencies to work toward “environmental justice for all” and improve the lives of communities hardest hit by toxic pollution and climate change. .

The order will establish the Office of Environmental Justice within the White House to coordinate efforts across the government and requires federal agencies to notify communities if toxic substances are emitted from a federal facility.

Disasters like the derailment of a train in East Palestine, Ohio, in February, which caused a dangerous chemical spill, highlighted the environmental damage that some communities suffer at higher rates.

“This is about people’s health. It’s about the health of our communities. It’s just about the future of our planet,” Biden told activists, lawmakers and others during the signing of the executive order in the White House Rose Garden.

The Democratic president, who may formally announce his candidacy for re-election as early as next Tuesday, said the order will deepen work to reverse years of policies that hurt black and other minority communities.

He criticized Republican attempts to repeal climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, a move he said would undermine work to reduce pollution and advance clean energy, rather than ending $30 billion in subsidies for the oil industry.

“For too long, communities across our country have suffered from persistent environmental injustice through toxic pollution, under-investment in critical infrastructure and services, and other disproportionate environmental harms, often stemming from a legacy of rational discrimination,” he said. the White House, in a statement.

The president is using his executive authority in areas where his ability to pass new laws in a divided Congress has been blocked.

Cathleen Kelly, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, said the ordinance would help hold the federal government accountable for the impact of its policies on low-income, black, brown and indigenous communities that are under threat.

“These communities experience unequal living conditions linked to chronic disinvestment and systemic racism that increases vulnerability to climate change,” he said in a statement.

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Miami on Friday to announce a $562 million investment to help communities become more resilient to climate change.

Kamala’s trip comes as South Florida is suffering from gasoline shortages after a flood last week disrupted deliveries and sent some people panicking to stockpile fuel.

