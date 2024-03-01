On March 1, US President Joe Biden signed a bill agreed upon by the US Congress the day before to extend funding for the country's government. This is evidenced by statement White House press office.

This bill provides for the extension of funding for some structures of the federal government of the United States of America until March 8, and for others until March 22.

The day before, on February 29, the US Senate supported a bill that would bypass the suspension of the country's federal government, or the so-called shutdown. As specified, 77 senators spoke in support of the bill, and 13 legislators opposed it.

Earlier that day, the House of Representatives of the US Congress approved a short-term budget bill that will avoid a shutdown. The bill was supported by 320 members of the lower house of Congress, 99 people voted against. A two-thirds vote was required to pass the law.

In January, Biden signed a legislative initiative previously approved by both houses of Congress to finance American departments until the beginning of March. The signed legislation provides federal appropriations for fiscal year 2024, which began Oct. 1, 2023.

On January 17, a bill to extend funding for US government agencies passed a procedural vote in the Congressional Senate. As a result, some of them will be funded until March 1, and others until March 8.

In November, the White House administration and Congress could not agree on the adoption of a full budget, and legislators adopted a compromise on the eve of the end of government funding. The bill was sponsored by House Speaker Mike Johnson. He drew up his own draft budget, which does not include assistance to Israel and Ukraine, in order to avoid a shutdown.