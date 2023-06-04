Congress passed legislation on Thursday (June 1); measure avoids 1st case of default in the country in history

US President Joe Biden signed this Saturday (3.Jun.2023) the law that suspends the ceiling and authorizes an increase in the US debt, thus avoiding the 1st case of default in the country.

The legislation suspends until January 1, 2025 the federal government’s debt limit, which is currently at US$ 31.4 trillion. At the same time, it limits spending over the next 2 years and accelerates measures to raise funds, such as the recovery of unused covid funds and the licensing of some energy projects.

With the warning from the Treasury Department, which said it would not be able to pay all the bills on June 5, Biden and the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, reached an agreement, causing the US Congress to approve the law in night of 5th (1st.jun). There were 63 votes in favor and 36 against.

On the 6th (June 2), the president made a speech on national television in the Oval Office of the White House. Biden hailed the bill as a success for Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders.

“Nobody got everything they wanted. But the American people got what they needed.”said Biden, according to information from the news agency Reuters.

You U.S could be in default for the 1st time in history if the debt limit was not raised by June 1st. Democratic and Republican lawmakers differed on requirements to raise the spending cap while the Limite date stipulated by the Secretary of the US Treasury, Janet Yellenapproached.

the US government reached the loan limit of $31.4 trillion on January 19, 2023, forcing Yellen to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a historic default, such as the temporary withdrawal of investments in retirement funds and Social Security.