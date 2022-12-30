US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the $1.7 trillion budget law that will maintain government funding for the next fiscal year and which includes another big package for Ukraine relief efforts. in its war with Russia.

Biden, who spends the holidays in Saint Croix, US Virgin Islands, posted a photo on Twitter signing the bill.

“It will be invested in medical research, security, medical care for veterans and disaster recovery”, and also finances programs that fight violence against women”, detailed the president. It also “allocates crucial aid to Ukraine”.

The budget law gained Republican support in a divided Congress, which secured its passage and marked a new legislative victory for Biden, who concludes his second year in office.

The bill includes $45 billion in emergency economic and military aid for Ukraine, which has been fighting the Russian invasion since Feb. 24. That same month, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky was in Washington to ask for an increase in American aid.

The norm also includes complements, such as a reform that toughens a 19th century law to make it clear that the vice president of the United States does not have the power to annul the result of elections.

The aim is to avoid a repeat of the chaotic move by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) to not allow confirmation of Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, which included an attempt to coerce then Vice President Mike Pence. to discontinue its certification.