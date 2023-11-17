Biden approves US government funding without aid to Israel and Ukraine

American President Joe Biden signed a bill on temporary funding for the work of the US federal government, from which assistance to Ukraine and Israel was excluded. This was reported by the White House press service. TASS.

The signed further appropriations bill provides federal agencies with funds for fiscal year 2024 until January 19, 2024, and in some cases even before February 2.

The bill had previously been overwhelmingly approved by both houses of Congress, providing a temporary respite from the bitter ideological battle among US lawmakers over spending that had brought the US to the brink of debt default earlier this year.

Earlier, the US Senate approved a temporary funding measure to prevent a US government shutdown, excluding emergency aid to Ukraine and Israel.