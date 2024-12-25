The president of the United States, Joe Bidenpasses his Last Christmas at the White House. On January 20, he will be succeeded by Donald Trump, who won the last elections held in November and will officially take office at the beginning of 2025. This Christmas Eve, the 46th president of the United States shared a video in which he shows, from a drone view, the impressive decoration Christmas from the White House.

The message on the US president’s official account on X includes a recorded video with a drone that tours the multiple and luxurious rooms of the mythical residence from Washington’s Pennsylvania Avenue, one of the most famous buildings in the world.

“May our nation be blessed with the peace and light of the Christmas season. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays“, reads the text that accompanies the video.

An hour later, the interim president of the United States shared a photograph with his wife and still first lady, Jill Biden, following the traditional route of Santa Claus and his reindeer carried out by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Noradin English) for almost seven decades.

In a statement, the White House said the US president and his wife participated “in Santa Claus follow-up calls… with children and families across the country.”

For 68 yearsNorad, the military organization in charge of air control of the United States and Canada, follows the footsteps of Santa Claus every Christmas Eve, who first visits New Zealand and Australia, where it gets dark earlier; and then continues through Asia, Africa and Europe, ending in America.

Norad and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (Conad), have continued their journey for 68 years. In 1955, the Sears department store They ran an ad in a Colorado newspaper inviting children to call Santa Claus, but by mistake they gave the telephone number of the commander in chief of ConadColonel Harry Shoup. That Christmas, Shoup received hundreds of calls from children and decided that it was necessary to create a volunteer center that would help the little ones learn more about Santa Claus. On December 24, 2022, Norad received 73,000 calls to track Santa Claus.