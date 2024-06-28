Democrat stuttered, coughed and cleared his throat several times; also got stuck when answering interviewers’ questions

Oldest president in the history of the United States to hold office, Joe Biden demonstrated fragility during the 1st presidential debate, promoted by CNN on Thursday (June 27, 2024).

During the clash with Donald Trumpthe Democrat’s advanced age (81 years) seemed to have an impact on him. At several moments, he seemed to be rambling. He also had an apparent irritation in his throat that made him cough and clear his throat several times.

At other times, he got stuck and couldn’t finish his thoughts, like when he was dealing with Medicare and immigration.

Watch moments when the Democrat gets stuck during the debate:

#Debates2024 This was savage. I walked by the TV and all I heard was: pic.twitter.com/juc9eJolm0 — nik t. hatziefstathiou (@nikthehat) June 28, 2024

Biden INCOHERENTLY struggles to make a point about rape and abortion, Trump DESTROYS him: “There are many young women murdered by the same people he allowed across the border” pic.twitter.com/uOTdaV3YDr — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) June 28, 2024

Newspapers highlight problems

The gaffes did not go unnoticed. The main international vehicles negatively reflected the Democrat’s performance:

CNN – analysts from the broadcaster that broadcast the debate they said that Biden proved to be fragile and was unable to demonstrate that he can lead the country for another 4 years;

New York Times – he writes that Biden’s performance in this debate was worse than usual, but that he did well in describing some of his achievements;

Washington Post – analysts consider what “the first minutes of the debate were brutal for Biden” and that the outcome was frustrating for Democratic aides;

Political – states what “Democrats are panicking” with Biden’s performance and fear that the debate will scare away his main campaign financiers;

Financial Times — it says that Biden “stumbled through a whole bad-tempered debate” . It highlights an improvement by the president in the last block and a growing “indiscipline” of Trump, but claims that such moments were rare;

Wall Street Journal – he writes that Biden introduced himself “as the Democrats feared” and that your “age problem” overshadows the political debate. He says that, in the meantime, Trump “atypically managed to maintain his composure” ;

USA Today – headlined report with the title “Democratic panic” . Affirms what “the main moment of the night” that’s when Biden “it seemed to freeze” ;

New York Post – published editorial titled “We just witnessed the end of Joe Biden’s presidency” . Says the Democrat “didn’t look old” but yes “old” It is “empty” and that is “a political negligence” keep him in the running;

Los Angeles Times – it says that the candidates “they beat each other up” in a “controversial opening” of the debates. He claims that commentators “long for a debate with real substance” .

Impact on the campaign

The Democrat’s age is an obstacle to his possible reelection. His cognitive aptitude has become a topic of discussion in the election campaign due to the blunders he has been making during his term. If he wins the November election, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

In an opinion poll conducted by the North American newspaper Wall Street Journal In 7 states in March, 28% of respondents said Biden was better prepared physically and mentally for the presidency than Trump, while 48% said the opposite.

In June, the North American newspaper also published a long report in which he lists moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as disconnecting from conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.

O WSJ interviewed more than 45 people over several months. Republicans and Democrats who participated in meetings with Biden or were informed of these meetings and government officials are among those interviewed.

According to the vehicle, most of those who said that Biden has shown signs of age are from the Republican Party, but some members of the Democratic Party also described this type of situation.