Professor Makari: Biden is showing signs of progressive dementia

US President Joe Biden is showing signs of advanced age-related dementia. This conclusion was reached by Johns Hopkins University professor and surgeon Marty Macari.

The specialist drew attention to the deterioration of the cognitive abilities of the 81-year-old politician. He explained that every person periodically confuses words and makes mistakes, but the American leader has rapidly progressing memory loss and slow speech.

The doctor emphasized that Americans have reason to be concerned about Biden's participation in the upcoming presidential election. He doubted that the head of state’s condition would stabilize. “There is a very noticeable difference in the way it operates today compared to, say, five years ago. And it’s really sad,” said Macari.

Biden spoke about communicating with the dead

On February 8, Biden confused former German Chancellor Angela Merkel by claiming a conversation with the late German Prime Minister Helmut Kohl. The incident occurred during a speech to Democratic Party donors, when the American leader was talking about his 2021 dialogue with Merkel at the G7 summit in the UK. In particular, they discussed the events of February 6, 2021, when supporters of former US President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol. However, the American leader confused the identities of the German chancellors. “And then Helmut Kohl turned to me and said: “What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the London Times and learned that a thousand people broke down the doors of the British Parliament (…) refusing the new Prime Minister in taking office? – said the American leader.

Biden previously announced a recent conversation with the late French President Francois Mitterrand, confusing him with current leader Emmanuel Macron. The conversation also took place during the G7 summit. “I sat down and said, 'America is back.' And Mitterrand from Germany – I mean from France – looked at me and asked: “Well, how long has she been back?” – said the head of the White House.

Biden was caught communicating with invisible people

In November 2023, Biden, during a photo session with the leaders of the countries participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, tried to say hello to the void. At the end of the shoot, he suddenly turned towards Indonesian President Joko Widodo and extended his hand into the void for a handshake. The Indonesian politician was slightly embarrassed and reflexively extended his hand in response, adjusting the direction of Biden’s hand. Leaving the site, Widodo looked at the American leader in bewilderment, not understanding the reasons for such actions.

Biden has had similar incidents since 2022. Then, during a speech in Greensboro, North Carolina, he shook hands with the void for the first time. Having ended his speech with the phrase “God bless you all,” the American leader turned to say something to the emptiness nearby and offered her his hand. Biden then began to look around the stage in confusion and began to wander aimlessly around the crowded hall.

Biden noticed problems with loss of orientation

The American leader also got lost in space several times. So, in May 2023, Biden got lost while leaving the stage at an event in New York, during which he threatened the whole world with problems in the event of a default in the United States. The PBS NewsHour YouTube channel broadcast the White House speech. The footage shows how the American leader said goodbye to the audience. Then he turned around and was unable to find a way out on his own. An aide approached Biden and pointed him in the right direction.

Less than two months later, Biden also failed to leave the stage on his own at an event in Philadelphia. The American leader, concluding his speech, thanked the audience, after which he turned to one of his assistants, gesturing with his hands. However, after that the president stopped abruptly and only a few seconds later, having received help from an employee, he turned around to go in the other direction.

Already in February 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suspected the US President of progressive dementia. Commenting on Biden's announcement about participating in the US presidential elections in 2024, the Russian politician recalled several problems that arose with the American leader during his first term, including curious cases with mixed up dates, names and countries.

Of course, advanced dementia is not an obstacle to being elected President of the United States again Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

At the same time, White House physician Kevin O'Connor assured that Biden is healthy and able to fulfill the duties of head of the executive branch of government, head of state and commander in chief. “He remains a healthy and vigorous 80-year-old man,” the doctor said at the time.