The US uses a $400,000 rocket to launch a $12 balloon. Joe Biden tries to explain. The news ticker.

Balloon shot down: Flying object belonged to the group of amateur scientists in the USA

Update from February 18, 2023, 12:45 p.m.: The US military has given up trying to recover downed flying objects from Lake Huron. According to the army, no debris could be found during the search in the north of the Americas. This was announced by the US Northern Command (Northcom) on Friday evening (local time) via Twitter.

Update from February 17, 2023, 11:45 am: At the press conference on the objects shot down, US President Joe Biden announced new steps to detect flying objects in US airspace. There is no evidence that there is a sudden increase in these objects, Biden was told by the US magazine Newsweek quoted. You only see more because you have refined the radar detection with new measures. US officials had previously stressed to American media that much more raw radar data would now be collected and examined.

US Senator Tammy Duckworth on her way to a behind-closed-doors briefing after the US military shot down more spy balloons. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA/AFP

USA shoots down flying objects – including balloons from amateur scientists

Update from February 17, 2023, 09:55: At least one of the four objects shot down by the United States appears to have been a balloon worth around $12. This is based on research by the news portal Aviation Week. Accordingly, the balloon is said to belong to a group of amateur scientists who call themselves the “Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade”.

According to their own statements, the group has already launched a total of 25 such balloons and is tracking their movement via GPS. Two of their balloons are said to have already circled the earth, the group writes on its website. The balloon that Joe Biden shot down with a $400,000 rocket was launched in October 2022. On Thursday, the connection to the balloon broke off.

Joe Biden comments on downed flying objects – and names assumptions by the secret services

First report from February 16, 2023: WASHINGTON DC – The United States has shot down four flying objects in the past few days, three of which were previously unclear. Now US President Joe Biden has personally commented on this to nip speculation in the bud. The three most recently shot down by the US military flying objects were most likely for research purposes, said the US President.

According to US intelligence agencies, they belonged to research institutions or private companies, according to Biden in Washington. “We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but at this point there is nothing to suggest they were linked to China’s spy balloon program,” Biden said. There is also nothing to suggest that they were traveling for espionage purposes on behalf of another country.

United States shot down four unidentified flying objects

On February 4th, the US military had one suspected Chinese spy balloon above the sea shot down. He had previously been observed over US soil for several days. Since late last week, the military shot down three other smaller unidentified flying objects — one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron, one of the Great Lakes in the northern United States on the Canadian border. Since then there has been speculation about the origin and purpose of the flying objects. (tab/dpa)