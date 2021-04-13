A US official announced today, Tuesday, that President Joe Biden has decided that US forces will remain in Afghanistan until after May 1, the date set in an agreement with the Taliban.

The official added, however, that Biden had set a later date for the withdrawal of all these forces “without conditions.”

“We will begin an orderly withdrawal of the remaining forces before the first of May, and we expect to remove all American forces from the country before the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks,” the official told reporters.

“We informed the Taliban without any ambiguity that we will respond forcefully to any attack on American soldiers while we carry out an orderly and safe withdrawal,” the official added.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban stipulating the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by May 1.