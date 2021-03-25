US President Joe Biden has set a new goal to vaccinate the US population against coronavirus. He said this during his first public press conference on March 25.

“Today I set a second goal – by my 100 days of presidency, we will introduce 200 million doses. I know that this is ambitious, twice our original goal, “- quoted by the TV channel CNN…

Biden also said he expects most schools to open in one form or another by the 100 days of his presidency – by the end of April.

On March 25, it became known that the number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the United States exceeded 30 million.

For the entire time of the pandemic in the United States, a total of 545,053 people have died with COVID-19. The country ranks first in the world in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus infection and deaths.

On March 11, Biden signed a new package of measures to stimulate the country’s economy in the context of a pandemic in the amount of $ 1.9 trillion, approved by Congress. It provides for the allocation of approximately $ 400 billion directly to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. About $ 1 trillion should be directed to providing assistance to the population, the rest – to stimulate the economy.

During a speech at the White House on March 3, he also said he hoped to bring the country back to life, which was before the coronavirus pandemic, next spring.